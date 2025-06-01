The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports on discontent among ministers who did not get what they wished for in last week's small Cabinet reshuffle. It also reports how Paul Pace, the head of the nurses' union, is to face fraud charges.

The Malta Independent features concerns by the new president of the doctors' union that the Medical Council is unable to take decisions on disciplinary action. The newspaper also reports remarks by Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg that even when there is top palliative care, some still seek the choice of euthanasia.

MaltaToday says the Nationalist Party has failed to submit its accounts, again. It, and Illum, also reports that Robert Aquilina, the former head of the NGO Repubblika, has been questioned by the police over alleged domestic violence.

It-Torċa says works on the Msida Creek project is proceeding well.

KullĦadd focuses on a fund-raising event to be held by the Labour Party on Sunday at its headquarters, which is celebrating 30 years since its opening.

Il-Mument says 20,000 young people left Malta in the past five years.