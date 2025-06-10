The following are the top stories in Malta’s daily newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela on how MIDI, the Manoel Island developers, breached the public land concession agreement by failing to observe project completion timelines. His comments came hours after MIDI said that it was committed to finding a solution that could return Manoel Island to government hands.

The newspaper also reported how a cab company has been blocked from hiring non-EU drivers after an investigation found its operations were riddled with irregularities that raised suspicions of worker abuse.

The Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon, and L-orizzont also lead with MIDI's commitment to find a solution to return Manoel Island to government hands.

The Malta Independent also reports how the first turtle nesting site of the season has been spotted at Ġnejna Bay. The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said the turtle nest was spotted by Cleansing Division workers during routine works.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the Nationalist Party's call to change local plans for the Villa Rosa area and ensure the revision is based on serious and transparent planning.