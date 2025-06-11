The following are the top stories in Malta’s daily newspapers.

Wednesday’s headlines are dominated by two leading stories- Bernard Grech resigning as leader of the Nationalist Party and the four members of the Maksar criminal gang receiving a lifetime jail sentence for the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Grech announced his decision to step down in a televised statement on the party's TV station. Times of Malta quotes the 54-year-old saying, "It's time for a new chapter", and pledged loyalty to his successor.

Who his successor will be is the next question, with MaltaToday reporting how Grech "throws down the gauntlet" to the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who has long been touted as the next PN leader. Following his resignation, Grech acknowledged that Metsola enjoyed a higher trust rating than himself for the past months.

The Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon, L-orizzont, also lead with Grech's resignation.

The other breaking story reported in Wednesday's papers was how the four members of the Maksar criminal gang- George Degiorgio, Adrian Agius, Robert Agius and Jamie Vella- have been jailed for life for the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Robert Agius, known as Ta’ Maksar, and his associate Jamie Vella were last week convicted of supplying the car bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2017, with jurors reaching an 8-1 verdict.

Both In-Nazzjon and l-orizzont lead with "Għomor il-Ħabs" (Lifetime in prison) for the four Maksar members.