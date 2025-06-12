Times of Malta leads with the news that European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has started a series of meetings with Nationalist MPs and officials to explore a possible return to Maltese politics as party leader.

The newspaper also carries the news that Prime Minister Robert Abela is “positive” about a potential out-of-court settlement with MIDI over the Manoel Island project.

L-Orizzont leads with a report of a speech delivered by General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja at the International Labour Organisation conference in Geneva where he stated that silence about the genocide in Gaza is an act of complicity.

The Malta Independent leads with the story that EP president Roberta Metsola has hinted to EU publication Politico that she will stay in Brussels.

The newspaper also features the news that PN MP Ryan Callus has offered his seat to a new PN leader if he or she is not already an MP.