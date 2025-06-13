The following are the top stories in Malta's daily newspapers.

The news that a multi-storey building in the heart of Paceville collapsed on Wednesday night, just hours after 32 student residents were evacuated due to safety concerns, dominated the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Friday.

A large part of the apartment block Tania Flats on Triq Paceville collapsed into a heap in the heart of the entertainment mecca. Nobody was injured in the incident, in large part due to the quick work of architects and authorities who evacuated 32 people living inside the block on Wednesday morning, following concerns about its structural integrity.

Times of Malta's front page provides all the details of the collapse.

Times of Malta, Malta Independent, L-orizzont and In-Nazzjon lead with the news of the Paceville collapse.

Malta Independent also leads with comments by the mother of the construction site victim Jean Paul Sofia- Isabelle Bonnici- who was shocked by the building collapse and asked who will bear the responsibility of the damages the collapse has caused.

L-Orizzont also reported comments by the Building and Construction Authority that they will be investigating what caused the Paceville building to collapse.

Friday's newspapers also report the death of a 67-year-old cyclist, who was involved in a road collision in Marsascala. The accident occurred on Triq Villabate at around 10am and involved a van, a car and a bicycle being ridden by the victim.