These are the stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that one of the owners of the collapsed Tania Flats in Paceville is considering legal action to recoup damages incurred.

The newspaper also reveals that language students who were evacuated from the building in the morning were allowed back some hours later to collect their personal belongings.

The Malta Independent writes that people in neighbouring buildings to the Tania Flats were evacuated on Friday as a precaution. The newspaper also reports on Israel and Iran exchanging missiles as tensions escalate in the region.

In-Nazzjon writes that 40 more Paceville residents were evacuated from their homes on Friday as authorities look to secure the collapse site.

L-Orizzont also reports on ongoing evacuations in Paceville, writing "public safety comes first".