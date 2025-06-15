The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The newspapers are dominated by Roberta Metsola's announcement that she will not seek the leadership of the Nationalist Party. In other stories. The Sunday Times of Malta reports the views of a leading business figure that the flurry of construction in Paceville is part of a bold, long-term vision to modernise the district, and it must continue, despite the shock that has followed the collapse of a building.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the CEO of the Foundation for Social Welfare Services saying the mandatory reporting system in family disputes is being abused.

MaltaToday says support for euthanasia stands at 49.1%.

Illum says there is PN anger over Roberta Metsola's decision not to seek the party leadership. It paves the way for Alex Borg, although a bid by Adrian Delia has not been ruled out.

KullĦadd says the prime minister is expected to chart a view for the future in a speech at Vittoriosa on Sunday. It also says there is confusion in the PN after Metsola's decision.

It-Torċa gives prominence to a claim made at a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee that 18% of Malta's economic growth comes from the film industry.

Il-Mument's front page features a big photo of Bernard Grech, thanking him for his service now that he is stepping down.