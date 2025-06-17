The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports on a 'chaotic start' to the trial of two men, accused of killing two men in a botched burglary in Sliema five years ago. The start of the trial also features on the front pages of The Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon and l-orizzont.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that fines imposed by the Malta Financial Services Authority doubled in 2024.

The Malta Independent reports that architects and geologists have clashed in their investigations into the causes of the collapse of Tania Flats in Paceville.

In-Nazzjon features comments by the PN general secretary that the election of a new party leader will be an exercise in renewal that will strengthen the party.

l-orizzont says that the remains of Tania Flats in Paceville were levelled in a controlled demolition process. It also reports that 10 complaints were received in 10 days about the smell of cannabis. Most were by neighbours in apartment blocks.