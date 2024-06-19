The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that a teenager who allegedly planned to plant a bomb outside parliament has pleaded insanity.

It also reports that MCAST students have pleaded for an end to an industrial dispute which has caught them in the middle.

The Malta Independent says the former driver of parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul has offered to testify against the co-accused in the benefits fraud trial.

In-Nazzjon leads with a meeting held in Brussels between PN leader Bernard Grech and the Nationalist MPs. It also reports on division and fear within the Labour Party.

l-orizzont highlights remarks by the prime minister at an EU summit that the bloc needs to continue to represent important values, such as the social value It also reports that an Italian tourist has been awarded €27,000 compensation after he suffered a foot fracture because of a hole outside a restaurant.