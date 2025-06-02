The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta's lead story focuses on the growing problem of cybercrime, saying that a €500,000 romance scam was among millions lost. The newspaper also reports the resignation of Robert Aquilina from Repubblika after allegations of domestic violence.

The Malta Independent quotes Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rebecca Buttigieg saying reform of laws on prostitution is still a work in progress. It also quotes the prime minister saying he would listen to both sides on the Manoel Island project.

In-Nazzjon reports that the Nationalist Party raised €329,882 in a televised fund-raiser on Sunday. PN leader Bernard Grech said the PN would continue to work to be an alternative government.

l-orizzont leads with the resignation of Robert Aquilina from rule of law NGO Repubblika and also gives prominence to the prime minister's promise to hear all sides about Manoel Island.