The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with a court report of how the trial against Liam Debono has been cleared to continue after his breach of rights case was thrown out.

Debono stands accused of mowing down police officer Simon Schembri during a traffic stop, dragging him several metres and causing near-fatal injuries that resulted in the policeman having to have his arm amputated.

It also carries a report on how Transport Minister Chris Bonnett has agreed to meet with the Chamber of Architects over its proposal to turn the Msida junction into a tree-filled park rather than flyovers planned for the area.

The Malta Independent carries an interview with an MCAST lecturer who says that educators are not intentionally trying to harm students as they remain steadfast in industrial action at the college over a lapsed collective agreement.

In-Nazzjon reports on how parliament had to be briefly suspended on Monday evening after the power went out during question time. The hall briefly went dark before the lights quickly flickered on again as a generator kicked in.

The newspaper also leads with a report on how unemployment is rearing its head again.

l-orrizont leads with a report on how customs officials found €13 million worth of cannabis hidden in industrial ovens.