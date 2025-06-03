The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that former footballer Justin Habar has resigned from Floriana council after being found guilty of threatening his sister. It also reports that a crematorium has been proposed for Gudja.

The Malta Independent highlights PN comments on hospital overcrowding and the health sector in crisis. It also features Moviment Graffitti criticism of government plans for a new road to SmartCity.

In-Nazzjon also leads with PN warnings that the health sector is in crisis and that Labour councillor Justin Haber has resigned from Floriana council.

l-orizzont gives prominence to comments by Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg that domestic violence can never be tolerated. It also highlights the recently issued Social Plan for the Family issued by the government.