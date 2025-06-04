The following are the top stories in Malta's daily newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with remarks by retired Archbishop George Frendo that abuse victims should forgive their perpetrators before going to the police. It also reports that more than a million tourists came to Malta in the first four months of the year.

The Malta Independent says controversial plans for a sports village in Ta' Qali go before the Planning Authority on Thursday. An NGO is insisting the plans should be rejected.

MaltaToday quotes the prime minister saying no decision has been taken yet on Manoel Island. Environment activists want a development concession rescinded so that the island can become a national park. The newspaper also says the Environment Authority is demanding a landscaping plan for the Montekristo estate.

In-Nazzjon says the cost of living is continuing to rise, and the government is continuing to ignore PN suggestions to control it. It also reports that the trial of four men in connection with the murders of Daphne Caruana Gallizia and Carmel Chircop is nearing its conclusion.

l-orizzont leads with the expansion of the Trelleborg factory in Hal Far.