The following are the top stories in Malta’s daily newspapers.

The news that a jury found members of a criminal gang guilty of the involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop dominated the front pages of Malta’s newspapers on Friday.

On Thursday evening, a jury found Robert Agius, 41 and his associate Jamie Vella, 42, guilty of complicity in the car-bomb assassination of the journalist by supplying the military grade explosive that killed her in October 2017.

Vella was also convicted, along with Adrian Agius, 46, and George Degiorgio, 62, of involvement in the murder of Chircop who was gunned down as he entered a Birkirkara garage in October 2015.

Times of Malta’s front page provides all the details of the jury’s decision.

Times of Malta, Malta Independent, L-orrizont and In-Nazzjon lead with the news of the trial.

Malta Independent also leads with how a group of 160 Maltese writers, academics, artists and activists have criticised Roberta Metsola in an open latter, accusing her of acting “cowardly” in response to the genocide unfolding in Gaza.

In-Nazzjon also reports how a Gozitan firefighter, Emanuel Curmi, died after getting into difficulties while swimming in the sea off Żebbuġ.

l-orizont leads with government plans to transform a former waste treatment plant in Marsascala into a public park, with an artificial lake, car park and park and ride facility.