These are the leading stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with the CEO of Mount Carmel Hospital being suspended in connection with massive cost overruns she oversaw in her previous role as CEO of Primary Health Care.

The newspaper also gives prominence to findings from a State of the Nation survey, which found that one in every three parents would like their children to have fewer school holidays.

The Malta Independent leads with another finding from the survey, which noted that trust and engagement in politics among Maltese has hit a record low.

The newspaper also cites Speaker Anġlu Farrugia as saying citizens should have some sort of remedy when an MP abuses parliamentary privilege.

L-Orizzont also leads with the State of the Nation survey, noting how respondents placed high value on education within the family and that the share of people saying they’re happy with their life is up.

In-Nazzjon highlights PN leader Bernard Grech calling on citizens to be the "catalyst for change".