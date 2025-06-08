These are the leading stories making headlines in local Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a report by a risk management company that found that outdoor restaurant structures located along The Strand pose a “catastrophic risk” to pedestrians and residents.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the situation faced by six teenagers since 2020, who were forced to go to Malta’s juvenile detention centre despite not having been convicted of any crimes.

The Malta Independent features academics Mario Thomas Vassallo and Roderick Pace warning of "political fatigue" and "fatalism" while responding to criticisms of the government. It also questions whether Sette Giugno was Malta's first step towards independence.

MaltaToday reports the results of a recent poll by the newspaper which suggests Labour has increased its lead over the Nationalists to almost 39,000 votes. It also features the recent Maksar gang trial.

Illum gives prominence to the MaltaToday poll, characterising the results as a "big blow to the PN". It also reports that former Repubblika honorary president Robert Aquilina will appear in court at the beginning of July charged with domestic violence and illegal arrest.

It-Torċa features words by Secretary of GWU Disciplined Bodies, Security and Enforcement Officers Section, Theo Vella, who calls on the government to conclude negotiations for a new sectoral agreement with the armed forces, who he expresses "absolute confidence" in.

KullĦadd describes the health service as "in crisis" amid high attendance at Mater Dei Hospital and inadequate staffing, according to the newspaper.

Il-Leħen reports on the Archbishop calling on members of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development "to address the affordable housing emergency". It also gives prominence to a US initiative to strengthen vocations to the priesthood.