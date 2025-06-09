These are the leading stories making headlines in local newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with how over half a million euros in payments made by developer Joseph Portelli to former EU commissioner John Dalli were reported as “suspicious” to Malta’s anti-money laundering agency.

Red flags were raised by bank officials after Dalli allegedly presented the bank with what was suspected could be a “forged” contract to justify the payments he received from a company owned by Portelli.

The newspaper also gives prominence to data revealing how rescues of migrant boats by Malta’s armed forces dropped by 90% in the years since Malta signed a secretive migration coordination deal with Libya.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, who said wanting more parties in Parliament will only help the Labour Party. His comments come after a political survey showed that his party was now trailing Robert Abela’s Labour Party by some 39,000 votes and that less than a fifth of the electorate trusts him as a party leader.

The newspaper also quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela stating how he is ready to fight for Manoel Island to be turned into a national park.

In-Nazzjon also leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech on the topic of Manoel Island, who said the PN wants the national auditor (NAO) to analyse the Manoel Island concession agreement to determine if any conditions have been breached.

L-orizzont also leads with comments by Abela, who said it is his “dream” to give Manoel Island back to the people.