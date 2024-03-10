The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that a Bank of Valletta review of Robert and Lydia Abela’s accounts raised red flags over €1 million in potentially “suspicious” transactions, but the Office of the Prime Minister said the assertions were ‘ridiculous and maliciously false.’

The newspaper also features the account of a man who suffered a savage knife attack by Elliot Busuttil, who was jailed for 42 years last week for the murder of a taxi driver.

The Malta Independent on Sunday interviews Roberta Metsola, who said that what bothered her most about Labour's criticism of her comments on European defence spending, was hypocrisy.

MaltaToday says Speaker Anġlu Farrugia could end up serving as acting president should the government and the opposition continue to disagree on the nomination of a new president. It also says there is a mixed bag of emotions in Brussels over the possible return of Joseph Muscat as an MEP.

Il-Mument says the prime minister lied when he claimed no inquiry was held after nine workers died during the explosion at the dockyard of the tanker Um El Faroud.

Illum takes up an aspect of proceedings before the Sofia public inquiry, saying that while architect Martin DeBono said that most work on new building codes was ready and awaiting a political decision, that may not have been the case.

It-Torċa says St Paul's Bay local council is at the centre of a case where a court ordered the payment of hundreds of euros in compensation to a young woman injured at an event. The council, then run by Graziella Galea, now a PN MP, had applied for permits for the party when it was not the organiser. The newspaper also highlights a statement by the former Malta Enterprise Investment Committee explaining how it was misled when it approved development on the site where Jean Paul Sofia was killed.

KullĦadd says the PN cannot find anybody to sign its accounts. It also says consumer spending is dropping across Europe but rising in Malta.