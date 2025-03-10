The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with an investigation into Malta's cocaine-fuelled nightlife, which found that Valletta is 'a coke den'.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon give prominence to Sunday's protest in Valletta by the Nationalist Party. The Independent quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying the prime minister tries to control everything, but has control over nothing. In-Nazzjon quotes Grech saying the PN is creating a national movement of people of various views who are working together for a better Malta.

l-orizzont leads with the announcement by the prime minister that the government is planning to introduce special leave for those who suffer a miscarriage. It also says a record number of operations were carried out at the Gozo hospital last year.