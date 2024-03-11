The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with an account of how two Indian men called for an appointment at Identita' agency and unexpectedly spent the next month-and-a-half in jail.

The newspaper also reports how a former aide of parliamentary secretary Andy Ellul is to be charged over disability benefits fraud.

The Malta Independent says a Nationalist MP has questioned why the government has not yet identified a site for a new primary school in Mtarfa. The old one was closed down more than a year ago.

L-orizzont and The Malta Independent report that the prime minister has promised that pensions will continue to grow faster than the cost of living mechanism. L-orizzont also reports that good progress is being made on works to add another lane to the road at Ċirkewwa.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to an appeal by Bernard Grech for people to vote at the European Parliament and local council elections. It also says that the prime minister is blaming people close to Joseph Muscat for leaking to The Sunday Times of Malta a Bank of Valletta report raising questions about unexplained wealth in his accounts.