The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that a magisterial inquiry has been launched into how a priest's laptop used as evidence went missing from the law courts. It also reports that the former CEO of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority has strongly criticised the Sofia inquiry report.

The Malta Independent leads with two court stories. In the first, it says a court dismissed a rights breach claim by one of the assassins of Daphne Caruana Galizia over the use of his phone data. It also reports an expert's testimony about how the Corradino building where Jean-Paul Sofia died 'came down in seconds'.

L-orizzont gives prominence to an appeals court judgement finding no discrimination in promotions for senior officers in the Armed Forces of Malta in 2014.

In-Nazzjon focuses on spending on the Mediterrane Film Festival, saying it constituted more millions for favoured people. It also says Joseph Muscat was angered by a decision by Robert Abela ordering One TV not to report his speech on Saturday.