The following are the stories that have made the front pages of Malta's daily newspapers.

The commencement of the compilation of evidence against five men and a woman accused of last month's drugs heist from an AFM barracks tops the headlines.

Times of Malta reports that torches with DNA were found on the scene of the crime.

The Malta Independent and l-orizzont say officials have established that 132kg of drugs were stolen, not 226kg as previously estimated.

MaltaToday says the thieves were unnoticed at the scene of the crime for two hours.

In-Nazzjon says the thieves entered the drugs container three times and were on the barracks for more than two hours.

In other stories, Times of Malta carries words of gratitude from a family who issued a public appeal for help after a pensioner went missing for more than two days. He was found on a bench in Valletta on Sunday.

MaltaToday says Labour MEP Thomas Bajada has questioned where funds for the increased EU spending on defence will come from.

The Malta Independent quotes Environment Minister Miriam Dalli saying the government plans to ban the importation of petrol and diesel cars by 2034.

In-Nazzjon says key votes will be taken in parliament on Wednesday on a motion limiting the public's right to seek magisterial inquiries and a PN motion on the cost of living.

l-orizzont reports that the delayed Paola health hub will be opened by the end of this year.