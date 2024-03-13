The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday. The front pages are dominated by the arraignment on Tuesday of a man accused of attempting to murder his partner's daughters.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that a tenth of Malta's landlords own 40% of rented property.

The Malta Independent says the Planning Authority is set to approve outline plans for a three-block Skyparks 2 complex near Malta Airport.

MaltaToday says independent election candidate Arnold Cassola testified in court on social media death threats.

L-orizzont highlights remarks by Infrastructure Minister Miriam Dalli that Malta needs an infrastructure that meets current and future needs and can handle extreme circumstances, such as high temperatures. The newspaper also reports how a cleaner played the victim after being accused of stealing €5,000 from her employers.

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN statement expressing concern about a government decision to shelve plans for a new mental health hospital. The newspaper also features the plight of a man who sleeps in a car after being denied a pension for severe disability.