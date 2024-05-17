The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Planning Authority has given its green light to the development of a massive arts and culture hub in Marsa.

It also reports that the PN on Thursday accused the government of "guillotine politics" after adjourning parliament a week before it was supposed to.

The Malta Independent meanwhile leads with an article about a protest in Valletta demanding justice in the wake of the Vitals magisterial inquiry.

It separately reports that more people implicated in the Vitals inquiry have claimed they were not given the opportunity to testify.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the Valletta protest, while it separately publishes a photo of Bernard Grech on a visit to Mġarr.

L-orizzont leads with comments by Robert Abela who said the PL's manifesto prioritised Malta.

The newspaper also reports on a shooting at a showroom in Qormi early on Thursday.