The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

The newspapers were dominated by the news of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s funeral. Thousands of mourners were reported to have gathered outside the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church, where the service was held.

The ceremony comes two weeks after Navalny died in an Arctic prison, and his supporters accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of murdering his top critics and of trying to prevent him from having a dignified public burial.

Times of Malta reports how Sliema pedestrians were “glad” to see the pavements clear of rental e-scooters, with the ban on rental scooters enforced on Friday.

The Malta Independent reports how Deputy Chairperson of Malta Enterprise, Peter Borg, who resigned on Wednesday, expressed his disappointment that no member of the Malta Enterprise Investment Committee, including himself, was called to testify before the inquiry board in the court hearing throughout the Sofia public inquiry.

In-Nazzjon also reports the findings of the recent BA survey. According to the report, TVM remained the most popular station for news, followed by ONE (22%) and NET (20%).

L-orizzont separately reports that a government committee tasked with implementing recommendations made by a public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia held its first meeting on Friday.