The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news on how a court has been told that a person of trust at the Social Welfare Ministry used to order reconsideration of failed applications for severe disability benefits even though normal procedure did not allow a right of appeal.

Meanwhile, the newspaper reports that the Foundation for Medical Services has filed a planning application to demolish and rebuild one of the most dangerous and condemned wards at Mount Carmel Hospital.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by the Justice Minister who said that a missing laptop in a car dealer case was found in a separate compilation of evidence.

The newspaper meanwhile publishes PN's concerns over 'management by crisis' in roadworks which it said is leading to serious repercussions.

In-Nazzjon reports that prices in Malta remain higher than the European average, while in a separate piece, it publishes claims by the PN that the Prime Minister is cut off from people's reality.

It also publishes PN's labelling of roadworks on newly paved roads as a "national farce".

L-orizzont reports that 69% of the Maltese are managing to pay the bills at the end of the month.

The newspaper separately reports on a meeting between the PN leader and the General Workers Union.