The following are the main stories in Friday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says former speaker Myriam Spiteri Debono is the frontrunner to become the next President of the Republic.

In another story, the newspaper quotes a new report saying that Malta is “not in sufficient compliance” with the recommendations made by GRECO, a European anti-corruption body, with only four of the 23 recommendations having been fully implemented.

The Malta Independent also leads with the GRECO report saying Malta has implemented just four of 23 anti-corruption recommendations made in 2019.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela's message to the European Council that the situation in Gaza is a wake up call for the EU.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech's address during the EPP summit.