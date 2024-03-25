The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the Seminary has had no recruits this year, the first in more than 40 years. It also reports that a €2m money laundering case against a couple who owns a butcher shop has fizzled out.

The Malta Independent quotes the Chamber of Advocates saying there is no quick fix to reduce court delays. It also quotes the prime minister saying Malta's next president will be announced at the appropriate time.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a statement by PN leader Bernard Grech that the PN's economic model would guarantee the future of Malta's pensions. The newspaper also quotes former Labour deputy leader Joe Brincat saying that when the prime minister pointed a finger at MP Rosianne Cutajar, he had three fingers pointing at himself. Abela has called on Cutajar to make a public apology before she could be readmitted to the Labour parliamentary group.

L-orizzont quotes Robert Abela telling a radio interviewer that the government's choice was always in favour of the people.