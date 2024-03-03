The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta quotes a plan the health minister presented to top officials on Thursday which says Mater Dei Hospital will be freed of all outpatient services and instead focus on emergency and longer-term inpatient care.

In another story, the newspaper says former Labour MP and popular doctor Silvio Grixti will be charged in court on March 22 in connection with his role in the social benefits racket.

The Malta Independent on Sunday analyses how EU policy is affecting agriculture.

Malta Today speaks about tension within the Labour Party following the publication of the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry.

Illum says Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had considered his political position after he lost JobsPlus from his portfolio.

Kullħadd says that growth is more than double what it was in 2013.