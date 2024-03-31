The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says that both sides in the National Bank saga are set to appeal.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to Marcus Kitching-Howe, who jumped into the raging seas off Ċirkewwa on Tuesday to help save a group of divers in distress and gave first aid to the only victim of the incident.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that while the minister and the shadow minister agree on unstable economic times, they disagree on the state of social welfare.

Malta Today says Labour is leading by 29,000 votes as abstentions decline.

Illum says the national airline has avoided the compulsory use of Maltese as a language.

It-Torċa describes Myriam Spiteri Debono's appointment as historic for several reasons.

Kullħadd says Malta will be chairing the United Nations security council as from Monday.