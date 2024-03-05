The following are the main stories in Tuesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta says the opposition is to move a parliamentary motion of no confidence in ministers Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, Miriam Dalli and Silvio Schembri in the wake of the findings of the public inquiry into the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia.

In another story, the newspaper quotes a whistleblower telling the court on Monday that Transport Malta’s director of licensing would give him lists of driving test candidates and tell him to help them pass their theory exam. The director threatened to fire him if he did not comply.

The Malta Independent reports the claims in court by a whistleblower in the driving test scandal saying he was being threatened he would be dismissed if he did not pass test candidates.

In-Nazzjon also leads with PN leader Bernard Grech's declaration that the party will be moving a no confidence motion in three ministers.

L-Orizzont reports about the meetings in the cabinet sub-committee set up to implement the recommendations in the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry.