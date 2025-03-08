These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with Robert Abela saying Malta will not pay for, or borrow money to buy weapons as part of an EU drive to ramp up defence spending.

The newspaper also reports on the way Malta intends to revise its Eurovision song entry following an EBU decision to ban Miriana Conte from singing the word ‘kant’.

The Malta Independent also leads with Abela at the EU Summit, citing his words that ‘neutrality and peace’ were at the heart of the country’s position.

The newspaper also reports that cabinet is discussing the possibility of issuing a presidential pardon for three students and a lecturer who stand accused of hacking a student app.

L-Orizzont writes that ‘neutrality and peace were at the heart of Malta’s position at an extraordinary meeting of EU leaders’.

The newspaper also reports that a judge has concluded that defence lawyers can summon court experts to testify in the Vitals case.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech urging people to attend a national protest being held this weekend against the government. Maltese citizens should make it known they want a change of direction in the way the country is governed, he said.