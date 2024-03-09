These are the stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that patients with severe disabilities have been left in a dire state after ingesting ‘damaged’ food provided to them by the government’s Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme.

The newspaper also reports that the Justice Ministry has ordered a review of court processes to preserve exhibits, after two laptops seized as evidence in two separate cases went missing.

The Malta Independent reports that Justice Minister Jonathan Attard is facing calls to resign after Times of Malta revealed that a second laptop went missing from the courts’ exhibit rooms.

The newspaper also reports a lawyer in a money laundering case concerning alleged fuel smuggling telling the court that the amounts in dispute remain unclear, years after the case began.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its front page to a PN campaign to have Aaron Farrugia’s nomination as ambassador to the International Maritime Organisation investigated by parliament’s commissioner for standards in public life.

L-Orizzont’s front page is focused on Women’s Day-themed events, with an article about the first edition of the MARA initiative and another about the General Workers Union calling for workplace equality.