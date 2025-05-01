The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that traces of “military grade” TNT were recovered from the site of the car bomb explosion that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The newspaper separately reports that the Central Bank is “very worried” about the “amateurish” tariffs that sparked a US-led international trade war.

The Malta Independent refers to a denial by ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat of his alleged involvement in the assassination of Caruana Galizia.

It also refers to comments by Graffitti that the government's plan of a fixed number of pre-booked slots for entry at the Blue Lagoon is wrought with loopholes and purposefully misses the main culprits of Comino's overexploitation - large tourist vessels.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by Bernard Grech about a PPE congress in Valencia, where the PN leader said the event helped build on previous EU success.

The newspaper also reminds readers about the PN's family feast organised for May 1 to mark Workers' Day.

L-orizzont notes that the General Workers' Union is also marking Workers' Day on Thursday.

It meanwhile refers to an article in The Parliament publication, which noted that PL MEPs were among the most influential Europarliamentarians.