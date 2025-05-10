The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent, In-Nazzjon, and L-orizzont all lead with news of Pope Leo XIV’s first Mass in the Sistine Chapel, where he prayed that his historic papacy could help the Catholic Church be a beacon illuminating “the dark nights of this world”.

Times of Malta reports how hitmen who killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia originally planned to shoot her in the summer of 2017, but had to postpone that plan after one of the killers got cold feet, during the Ta’ Maskar trial.

The Malta Independent also leads with testimonies from the ongoing trial of the four men accused of murdering lawyer Carmelo Chircop and Caruana Galizia.