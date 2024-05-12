The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that Chris Fearne will remain as deputy leader of the Labour Party.

The newspaper also reports that members of the judiciary feel “irked and hurt” by comments made by senior officials following the publication of the hospitals' inquiry.

The Malta Independent on Sunday publishes comments by PN MEP David Casa who told the newspaper this was the right moment for the AG to show she was in favour of true justice.

Separately, the Independent published comments by the president of the Association of Builders and Contractors that language barriers could be a so-called silent killer on construction sites.

Malta Today leads with news that Miriam Dalli is being touted as Malta's next European Commissioner instead of Chris Fearne.

The newspaper also reports that the PA has regularised 13 houses that cannot be sold due to ODZ irregularities.

It-Torċa leads with figures from a survey by Vincent Marmara that forecast a 10% gap between the two main parties in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

The newspaper also reports that some nine new businesses register in Malta every day.