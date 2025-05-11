The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that the government has identified up to six potential areas for land reclamation, with exploratory discussions on the long-debated issue expected to begin in the coming days.

The newspaper also reports that convicted hitman Vince Muscat told a panel of jurors that fellow convicted hitman George Degiorgio was willing to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia even if others were in the car with her.

The Malta Independent on Sunday leads with comments by Pope Leo XIV, who on Friday said his election was both a cross to bear and a blessing as he celebrated his first Mass and details began to emerge of how votes swiftly coalesced to make him history's first American pope.

The newspaper also publishes comments by PN's Mark Anthony Sammut, who told the Independent it was essential for there to be consensus between the government and the Opposition on the kind of long-term mass transportation project the country will go for.

Malta Today carries an interview with Gertrude Borg Marks, who, for three years, saw her mother battle leukaemia. She tells the newspaper there is no glory in suffering and agrees patients should have the choice to end their life in dignity.

It separately reports that Malta has not yet declared a maritime exclusive economic zone, two years after the law was approved by parliament.

Kullħadd similarly publishes comments by psychiatrist and founder of Hospice Malta Peter Muscat about the suffering of those in palliative care.

It-Torċa claims a friend of court expert Jeremy Harbinson, who did not have the necessary qualifications, was paid €314,000 for cooperating on the Vitals inquiry.

il-Mument publishes a special edition of its newspaper on Sunday about the new Pope Leo XIV.