The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Malta’s higher education regulator has been denied entry to a European register of educational institutions after failing its latest assessment, causing turmoil among Maltese private higher education institutions.

The newspaper also carries comments by an anguished mother who would like to end her son’s suffering, and is proposing that loved ones be allowed to request assisted dying for a patient.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont publish comments by Robert Abela, who on Sunday warned party supporters that the euthanasia debate must not be politicised.

The Independent also reports that a planning application has been filed to turn a rundown cinema in Birkirkara into a gym.

Meanwhile, L-orizzont reports that there are currently 14 inmates with a life sentence.

In-Nazzjon publishes comments by Bernard Grech, who on Sunday said employees and business owners have welcomed the PN's proposal of eliminating taxes on the first €10,000 earned from part-time or overtime work.

The newspaper also refers to a New York Times report claiming the great grandfather of Pope Leo XIV was Maltese.