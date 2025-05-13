The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that suspected hacker Daniel Joe Meli has won a court battle to avoid extradition to the US, where he is wanted on charges related to the alleged sale of illegal malware on the dark web.

The newspaper also carries comments by a leading psychiatrist who has warned Malta is heading towards an “epidemic of over-diagnosis” of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.

The Malta Independent reports how 62 were rescued in the Maltese search and rescue zone, and four people, including two small children, have died during the migration voyage.

The newspaper also reported how Robert Aquilina accused the Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa of undermining the hospital corruption inquiry, yet Gafa denies the allegations.

Meanwhile, in-Nazzjon reports how the PN are calling for the government to take responsibility for yet “another failure” in education. The statement comes after Times of Malta reported how Malta’s higher education regulator has been denied entry to a European register of educational institutions after failing its latest assessment.

L-Orrizont leads with the government launching a new grant scheme for those who buy energy-efficient houses.