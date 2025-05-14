The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the launch of a new progressive political party has been stalled as it struggles to find a woman to be part of the party’s male and female co-leadership.

The newspaper also reports that the property prices have ballooned by 125% since 2013, according to a new report published on Tuesday by consulting firm Grant Thornton and property agents Dhalia.

The Malta Independent leads with a statement by Repubblika, which has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela of trying to put pressure on the courts in order for them to exonerate Joseph Muscat “and his clique” from the serious charges that they are facing over the hospitals deal.

The newspaper also reports that the PA application to turn Villa Sans Soucis into an elderly home has been suspended as the heritage watchdog requested an amendment to the plans.

MaltaToday leads with news that Justice Minister Jonathan Attard has tabled a constitutional reform bill that will increase the retirement age for judges and magistrates, while introducing a new standards commissioner tasked with overseeing judicial conduct.

The newspaper also reports that there were 2,400 reports of suspected illegal development work in 2024.

In-Nazzjon refers to reports of hours-long waits in traffic in Swieqi and St Julian's because of ongoing infrastructural work.

Separately, the newspaper refers to the reinstatement of Ronald Mizzi in the Office of the Prime Minister as a slap in the face to justice and good governance.

L-orizzont leads with an article on "strong resilience within the property market", while, in a separate piece, it notes that Malta's presidency of the Council of Europe kicks off today.