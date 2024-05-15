The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with Robert Abela's confirmation on Tuesday that he will not sack Edward Scicluna, despite the Central Bank Governor facing criminal charges over fraud and misappropriation.

The newspaper also reports that a Sri Lankan woman who died soon after giving birth on Sunday – Mother’s Day – collapsed suddenly about two hours following delivery after suffering an “extremely rare” childbirth complication.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports that Abela told party supporters on Tuesday it is only now that Joseph Muscat is starting off as presumed innocent, hinting that at the beginning of the Vitals' inquiry he had started off presumed guilty.

MaltaToday publishes survey figures showing that PL is leading the PN by 19,864 votes, an eight-point gap, despite experiencing a decrease in support.

MaltaToday and In-Nazzjon also report on Abela's insistence to retain Scicluna.

In-Nazzjon meanwhile publishes comments by Bernard Grech who told party supporters the PN will remain focused on people's needs.

l-orrizzont reports that millions of euro in public funds handed to ST Microelectronics after EU approval last year are being used to develop new digital and robotic equipment and automated technology.

The newspaper also reports on Malta's positive results in an LGBTIQ rights survey.