The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela, who said he reinstated Ronald Mizzi as permanent secretary because he was “totally convinced” that he is innocent.

The newspaper also publishes messages of encouragement to Miriana Conte before she hits the stage in Thursday's semi-final in Basel, Switzerland.

The Malta Independent leads with news that a planning application for the demolition of the Empire Cinema complex in St Paul's Bay and the building of an 11-storey hotel is slated for approval.

The newspaper also refers to Repubblika's opposition to a government-proposed constitutional reform to introduce a new standards czar to oversee the conduct of magistrates and judges.

In-Nazzjon reiterates PN's comments that Abela was riding roughshod over the residents of Għargħur by allowing the Labour Party to pass a vote of no confidence in the locality's Nationalist mayor.

It also makes reference to Conte's participation in the Eurovision semi-final on Thursday.

L-orizzont leads with news that Malta has assumed the presidency of the Council of Europe, with Foreign Minister Ian Borg receiving the gavel to chair the Committee of Ministers for the next six months.

It separately refers to a Public Accounts Committee sitting with Malta’s Film Commissioner Johann Grech on Wednesday.