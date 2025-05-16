The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with how two FBI agents told a court that the SIM card used to detonate the bomb that killed Daphne Caruana Galizia was tested nine months before the murder.

The newspaper also reports how the man who beat Joseph Carabott, the Żurrieq jeweller, with a knife handle and left him to die following a botched robbery in 2023, was jailed for 32 years following a plea deal.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont also lead with the news of the Żurrieq jeweller killer jailed for 32 years.

It also reports how the Swieqi council objects to developing a private school on ODZ land, saying it has “no justification” for the four-storey project.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by Nationalist Party secretary general Charles Bonello, who called for a fresh local council election in Għargħur following the ousting of its mayor.