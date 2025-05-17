These are the stories making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a decision by Universal Air to stop offering commercial passenger flights, just one year after it started operating.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Miriana Conte vowing to ‘devour’ the stage when she performs at the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night.

Its front page shows Prime Minister Robert Abela shaking hands with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at a summit in Albania.

The Malta Independent writes that parliament's standards commissioner has ruled out further investigations into ministerial asset declarations. It also reports that alleged criminal Lilu King has been granted bail again.

L-Orizzont leads with increases in fines for employers that breach employment laws.

In-Nazzjon says the government is under pressure after its "anti-democratic" move to seize control of the Għargħur local council.