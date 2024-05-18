These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with Joseph Muscat calling for the Vitals inquiry that has led to him being criminally charged be made public.

The newspaper also reports on plans to develop a massive supermarket on ODZ land in San Gwann.

The Malta Independent’s lead story focuses on a Sicilian man convicted of drug trafficking in his home country being arrested in Malta.

L-Orizzont leads with the General Workers Union highlighting efforts to stamp out abuse of workers. The newspaper also reports that Joseph Muscat has asked for the hospitals inquiry to be published.

In-Nazzjon focuses on education. Teachers have filed an industrial dispute, it notes, saying that the Labour government reacted by attacking the Malta Union of Teachers. The newspaper also dedicates part of its front page to the PN saying educators are the victims of a “hard-headed” government.