The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports the ordeal which Maltese businessmen went through as fighting in Tripoli dramatically intensified last week. It also reports that a Rabat property used to home four lions and a leopard relocated by authorities, is not sanctioned by the Planning Authority.

The Malta Independent carries comments by EU Commissioner Glenn Micallef about the EU being well-placed to support workers in the culture sector. It also quotes an academic warning that while the national debt is not in the danger zone, it could become unsustainable by 2029.

MaltaToday says Gozitan Nationalist MP Alex Borg has quashed talk of a party leadership bid. It also says there has been a record spike in Legionnaires Disease.

Illum reports on fears that Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on the film industry would kill the film industry in Malta.

It-Torċa leads with a commentary on 'abuses' within the secretariat of minister Louis Galea (before 2013). It also reports on whether assisted euthanasia is to be considered a choice or an issue of morality.

Kullħadd says the Labour Party continued to renew itself in the general conference held last week.