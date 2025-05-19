The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that one in three MCAST students lacks secondary school skills. It also reports that an inquiry into government corruption in energy deals found that Panamanian company Egrant was likely bought for a specific client.

The Malta Independent quotes Maltese European Commissioner Glenn Micallef saying that mental health is a fundamental right that cannot be ignored. It also reports that plans for a petrol station in an ODZ site in Iklin are slated for refusal.

l-orizzont says new systems for waste collection at the Blue Lagoon have been introduced. It also says the General Workers Union has started talks on the pay and working conditions of fleet delivery workers. The newspaper also highlights Hibs celebrations after winning the Malta FA Cup, and the formal inauguration of Pope Leo XIV.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the announcement of a PN protest in Gharghur on Wednesday over the replacement of the mayor. It too also focuses on the inauguration of Pope Leo and his call for fairer national economies.