The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with a report on how Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri are the prime targets for criminal prosecution in connection with the deal to privatise three state hospitals.

It separately reports that Bernard Grech has asked the police commissioner to protect a magistrate targeted for criticism by Robert Abela, Muscat and Labour media.

The Malta Independent meanwhile pubishes comments by the leaders of the PL and PN, who addressed party supporters on May 1 - Workers' Day.

In one article it reports that Grech lambasted the PL government for being focused on intimidating the courts, while in the other article it reports that Abela urged supportes to not fall for provocation.

In-Nazzjon focuses on PN's launch of the party's electoral campaign, which is themed Għalik (For you), with Grech telling supporters the party is there for the people in Malta and the EU.

L-orizzont meanwhile focuses on the PL slogan for the campaign that runs on the slogan 'strength to the Maltese'.