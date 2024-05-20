The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that film crews are asking where all the films are, as two productions are set to leave Malta. The newspaper also reports on a study showing that more streets in Malta are named after priests than women.

The Malta Independent says a young man from Qormi, Nicholai Falzon, is standing as a candidate at Qormi council elections to work on the vision for the locality that his late father had.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to an appeal made by PN leader Bernard Grech on Sunday for people to vote PN, and not to abandon their country.

l-orizzont leads with the prime minister's announcement that controversial plans for an asphalt plant at the edge of Mqabba have been dropped. It also says teachers will be getting better pay without an increase in their workload