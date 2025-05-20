The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

The Times of Malta reports that Labour MEP Daniel Attard has been named in an investigation by Belgian police into a meeting with a Huawei lobbyist at a football match last year.

It also reports that the alleged suppliers of the bomb which killed Daphne Caruana Galizia offered €1,500 a month to police informant Vince Muscat to stop him from mentioning them.

In-Nazzjon says Nationalist mayors walked out of a meeting of the East Region in protest after the mayor was replaced in Gharghur.

The newspaper also reports that the PN has asked the prime minister what action he will take against MEP Daniel Attard, who has been placed under investigation by Belgian police.

l-orizzont gives prominence to the EU's spring forecast which showed Malta has the strongest economic growth in the bloc.

It also reports that MEP Daniel Attard has asked for his immunity to be lifted as he vowed to clear his name in a bribery investigation by Belgian police. The newspaper also highlights the prime minister's visit to Jordan, where cooperation agreements were signed.